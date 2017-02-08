Free job training offered at West Louisville Resource Fair - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A free event is being held for people looking for a chance to find a job or further their education.

Those who attend the West Louisville Resource Fair can sign up for a number of resources including the Mayor’s SummerWorks program, free job training and referrals in construction and manufacturing. People will also be on hand to help people earn a GED or apply for college.

Participating organizations and resources include:

  • Brothers Helping Brothers
  • Justice Resource Center
  • Kentuckiana Builds
  • Kentucky Health Career Center
  • Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center
  • Kentucky Youth Career Center
  • KentuckianaWorks College Access Center
  • Louisville Urban League
  • Mayor's SummerWorks program?
  • REimage program

The fair will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Louisville Urban League, located at 15th Street and West Broadway.

