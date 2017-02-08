Free job training offered at West Louisville Resource Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A free event is being held for people looking for a chance to find a job or further their education.



Those who attend the West Louisville Resource Fair can sign up for a number of resources including the Mayor’s SummerWorks program, free job training and referrals in construction and manufacturing. People will also be on hand to help people earn a GED or apply for college.

Participating organizations and resources include:

Brothers Helping Brothers

Justice Resource Center

Kentuckiana Builds

Kentucky Health Career Center

Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center

Kentucky Youth Career Center

KentuckianaWorks College Access Center

Louisville Urban League

Mayor's SummerWorks program?

REimage program

The fair will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Louisville Urban League, located at 15th Street and West Broadway.



