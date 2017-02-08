BB gun confiscated at Meyzeek Middle School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A BB gun was confiscated from a middle school student on Wednesday.

Meyzeek Middle School principal Chris Burba sent a letter to parents that said students reported the gun to the vice principal.

The student suspected of having the gun was then taken to the office and weapon was confiscated.

Burba said the student is being punished to the full extent of the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

