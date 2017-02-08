OSHA: Officers inside LMPD HQ face the potential for contamination from 'bodily fluids'

For months WAVE 3 News has investigated the plumbing issues inside the building for months and now we've obtained the investigation documents and images from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Office of Occupational Safety and Health.More >>
For months WAVE 3 News has investigated the plumbing issues inside the building for months and now we've obtained the investigation documents and images from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Office of Occupational Safety and Health.More >>
The tussle at Classic Muscle prompts more hustle from police. The latest angry Classic Muscle customer was trying to get a look at the progress on two cars that he said have been sitting at the business for months.More >>
The tussle at Classic Muscle prompts more hustle from police. The latest angry Classic Muscle customer was trying to get a look at the progress on two cars that he said have been sitting at the business for months.More >>
The speech was seemingly entirely off-script, beginning with reading emails people had sent in about ways to improve the state.More >>
The speech was seemingly entirely off-script, beginning with reading emails people had sent in about ways to improve the state.More >>
Meyzeek Middle School principal Chris Burba sent a letter to parents that said students reported the gun to the vice principal.More >>
Meyzeek Middle School principal Chris Burba sent a letter to parents that said students reported the gun to the vice principal.More >>
In order to stop the violence, people have to step up, but many don't out of fear.More >>
In order to stop the violence, people have to step up, but many don't out of fear.More >>