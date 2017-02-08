OSHA: Officers inside LMPD HQ face the potential for contamination from 'bodily fluids'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New pictures show Louisville Metro Police Department detectives' desks covered in plastic. The sheets served as a shield from the leaks caused by the inmates above them.

For months WAVE 3 News has investigated the plumbing issues inside the building for months and now we've obtained the investigation documents and images from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Office of Occupational Safety and Health.

The report confirms some of the officers' worries after citing a potential for contamination from bodily fluids.

"I think it's a horrible situation," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ OSHA investigating police headquarters

+Pipe bursts in evidence room at LMPD Headquarters

+ Some officers, staff moving out of LMPD Headquarters

+ Possible plan for extra city cash

He said he wants the officers out of there as soon as possible, but needs money to find them a permanent home. The city has arranged for some officers on the second floor to be moved to another building for now. The city has said the move will happen soon. Others will remain inside the current building on Jefferson Street.

"This building has clearly outlived its usefulness," Fischer said.

OSHA's imposed a $2,000 fine for failing to keep work stations in clean and sanitary condition. To come up with the amount, they considered the gravity of the violations, the good faith of the employer and the history of violations, the report states.

According to documents, investigators found broken pipes, files damaged by water, makeshift water buckets and missing ceiling titles, one replaced because of mold.

Other hazards include slipping and falling and electrocution from water dripping on electronics like computers.

WATCH: Natalia Martinez’s report

A water sample did not find harmful levels of Ecoli or coliform but cites the potential for sewage contamination in the leaking pipes.

"It really puts our police officers in a bad spot," Fischer said. "The solution is we need a new police headquarters."

The report also has statements from LMPD officials admitting the problem's been going on for years and that it's gotten progressively worse since last May.

We also obtained invoices for repairs which added up to $23,000 in September alone. They were billed to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. One of the invoices was to clean microbial growth in the stairwell.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.