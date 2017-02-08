State of the Commonwealth targets charter schools, pension system and tax reform

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Governor Matt Bevin’s State of the Commonwealth address laid out an aggressive but broad plan for Kentucky’s future Wednesday night.



The speech was seemingly entirely off-script, beginning with reading emails people had sent in about ways to improve the state. That lead to a memorable and emotional moment as Bevin read a letter from a woman whose veteran son had committed suicide.



“My legacy to him is to do whatever I can to stop the young men and women from committing suicide,” Bevin said as he read the letter.



Bevin first listed out recent successes in the state including some criminal justice reform and funding to help a surge in heroin addiction.



Touching on major problems, though, his focus was the state pension system, calling it the “worst funded pension system in America.”



“It’s about to go bankrupt. That’s a fact,” Bevin said. “It is so close to insolvency.”

More noteworthy were his plans for the future like performance based university funding.



“Not everybody liked it, in fact, nobody fully liked it and that’s how we know it’s as good as we’re going to get it,” Bevin said.



He added commitments the state will end common core and start school choice and charter schools, an idea Democrats reject.



“We don’t have enough money right now to fund public education, let alone siphon off money for charter schools,” House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins said.

The hidden big news of the night was many tax exemptions Bevin called “sacred cows” could be going away.



“Some of those sacred cows are going to be returned to the barn as sacred cows and some are going to be turned into hamburger,” Bevin said.



The speech though was short of specifics on any topic including whether tax rates would actually increase.



“We need to make changes to our tax code to broaden the base which will create more jobs and more taxpayers,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said.

In the speech, Bevin also said he wanted to make Kentucky a “model for foster care model for America.”

The theme was blunt. Bevin said he’s working as quickly as possible with the Republican-controlled House and Senate to create change.



Thursday, House Democrats are scheduled to explain how they plan to work with Republicans, despite not having enough votes to push their own bills through without help.



