Police need witnesses, tips to help stop violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lot of people in Louisville are scared. A lot are fed up. Many are tired of the flashing lights, crime scene tape and grieving over senseless violence.



In order to stop the violence, people have to step up, but many don't out of fear.



Retired officer and WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert D'Shawn Johnson agreed the anonymous tip line is the safest way you can help police.



It's answered by a live call service operator on a non-recorded line 24-7.

“A lot of people think that when you say anonymous tip line it's not anonymous they know who you are. that's far from the truth,” Johnson said.

But, Johnson understands that people are scared to speak up.



“People have a reluctancy to come forward because they understand that one, it's got nothing to do with them. Two, they don't want to put themselves or their family in any types of harm's way,” he said. “The fear is real. Make no mistake about it.”



Johnson added, “As you've known the old saying, ‘snitches get stitches.’”



Or they end up in ditches, according to signs that were posted around town.



Many in Louisville will never forget Troya Sheckles, who was gunned down in 2009 after agreeing to be a witness in a murder trial.

But, Johnson said people need to think big picture.



“It may not be connected to them this time but, what about next time,” he said. “As a community we have to show them that we aren't afraid of pointing them out using the tip line letting people know that we want to get these murders solved and we aren't going to have this in our community.”



On average, LMPD gets over 1,000 tips a month. In 2016, 518 tips led to arrests.



The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said these tips are great, but at the trial they need people to come forward so they can get a conviction in cases.

