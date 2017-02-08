Parents concerned over possible move for special needs students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parents at Phoenix School of Discovery were concerned after rumblings from Jefferson County Public School administrators that their students with moderate to severe disabilities would be moved to a different school.



Kendall Jenkins, 13, loves the Phoenix School of Discovery.



“Kendall just fell in love,” his mother, Christy Jenkins, said, “and we walked and he’s like ‘ yes, that's my school, that’s my school’ and we’re like OK that’s it, that's where he needs to be.’”



The culture, routine and support system have helped lead Kendall, who is special needs, to success.



“For the first time he says he has a best friend,” Kendall’s father, Jeff Jenkins, said. “How do I explain to this little boy right here that basically someone made the decision that he doesn't need to go to school here and we’re going to find somewhere else.”



Parents were told their students with special needs would be moved and the Phoenix School of Discovery would be used for additional space. But it’s a plan JCPS administrators said was miscommunicated and never part of any plans.

They clarified their intentions at a meeting with parents on Wednesday night, asking for feedback and addressing questions.



Superintendent Donna Hargens said the Phoenix School of Discovery was designed as a school with an alternate style of learning and the idea was to find a facility that better fit the needs for the ECE program. But parents made it clear, that’s not what’s best for their students.

“All these children are not good with transition. They have special needs. They always seem to get the short end of the stick,” one parent said.



Parents explained a disruption in routine, is not good for their students and shuffling programs, would harm their learning and development.



“I so much appreciate that they came out. And they actually talked to us and also listened to us,” Dr. Hargens said, “That’s why I feel a responsibility to get them an answer as quickly as possible.”



School officials did not make a decision Wednesday night but said the will have an answer by the end of the week for the future of the ECE students at the Phoenix School of Discovery.

