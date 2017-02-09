Three Cards Set to Return on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) When the Cards take the K-F-C Yum! Center floor against Miami on Saturday, they will be as close to fully loaded as they have been in weeks.



Early Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that Quentin Snider will return from a hip flexor injury this Saturday. Later Wednesday night, on his weekly radio show, head coach, Rick Pitino said that Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang's suspensions are over, and they're returning to action. Adel and Mathiang were suspended for Monday's loss at Virginia for breaking curfew.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

