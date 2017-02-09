Bill would allow guns in public schools

Police were called after the victim arrived at the Thornton’s at the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Hill Street at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Police were called after the victim arrived at the Thornton’s at the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Hill Street at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
House Bill 249 was filed by Elizabethtown Republican Tim Moore.More >>
House Bill 249 was filed by Elizabethtown Republican Tim Moore.More >>
Parents at Phoenix School of Discovery were concerned after rumblings from Jefferson County Public School administrators that their students with moderate to severe disabilities would be moved to a different school.More >>
Parents at Phoenix School of Discovery were concerned after rumblings from Jefferson County Public School administrators that their students with moderate to severe disabilities would be moved to a different school.More >>
For months WAVE 3 News has investigated the plumbing issues inside the building for months and now we've obtained the investigation documents and images from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Office of Occupational Safety and Health.More >>
For months WAVE 3 News has investigated the plumbing issues inside the building for months and now we've obtained the investigation documents and images from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Office of Occupational Safety and Health.More >>
The tussle at Classic Muscle prompts more hustle from police. The latest angry Classic Muscle customer was trying to get a look at the progress on two cars that he said have been sitting at the business for months.More >>
The tussle at Classic Muscle prompts more hustle from police. The latest angry Classic Muscle customer was trying to get a look at the progress on two cars that he said have been sitting at the business for months.More >>