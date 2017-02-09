Bill would allow guns in public schools - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bill would allow guns in public schools

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A bill filed in Frankfort would allow guns at Kentucky schools.

House Bill 249 was filed by Elizabethtown Republican Tim Moore.

The bill would allow people with concealed-carry permits to bring guns onto public school property and public university campuses.

Private schools and universities would create their own rules.

Currently, guns are only allowed in vehicles on college campuses.

