Shooting victim shows up at Louisville gas station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a gas station.

Police were called after the victim arrived at the Thornton’s at the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Hill Street at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.



