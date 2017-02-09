Office romances hit a 10-year high

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Need a date for Valentine’s Day? Look no further than the cubicle next to you.



According to CareerBuilder's annual Valentine's Day survey, 41 percent of workers have dated a co-worker. That's up from 37 percent last year, and at an all time high within the last decade.



The survey also found 30 percent of office romances lead to marriage, which is on par with last year's findings.



Of course, not all workplace relationships end happily ever after.

Five percent of workers who've had an office romance said they left their job because the relationship ended badly.



Either way, the countdown is on to the most romantic holiday of the year - and if you still need a gift, we have you covered.



This year, jewelry is expected to be the hottest gift, raking in $4.5 billion last year, according to the National Retail Federation.



Followed by a night out, flowers, clothing, candy, a gift certificate and a nice card.

The average American is expected to spend $137 on gifts this Valentine's Day, that's down from $146 last year.



