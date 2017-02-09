Multiple wrecks cause traffic trouble for Louisville drivers

Several vehicles were involved in this crash on northbound I-65 near I-265 in Louisville. (Source: Kristi Schank/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several accidents are caused traffic trouble for drivers on interstates in Louisville Thursday morning.

A non-injury accident involving as many as seven vehicles was reported at 7:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71 between Lime Kiln Road and US 42, a MetroSafe dispatcher said.

The center and right lanes of northbound Interstate 65 were closed for a time just north of I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) after multiple vehicles, including a semi, were involved in a wreck. This was reported as a non-injury accident at 7:12 a.m.

The westbound I-64 ramp to Hurstbourne Parkway North was closed because of an injury accident. The extent of injuries is unknown.

A vehicle hit a power pole at Preston Highway and McCawley Road, sending the pole across the road. Preston Highway was closed in the area near Jefferson Mall.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Shooting victim shows up at Louisville gas station

+ BB gun confiscated at Meyzeek Middle School

+ Police need witnesses, tips to help stop violence

Other wrecks that did not force lane closures were reported at northbound I-71 at the Watterson Expressway (I-264), the eastbound Watterson between Westport Road and Brownsboro Road, and southbound I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) at LaGrange Road.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.