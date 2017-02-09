February 8, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 8, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre 
Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
 
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to 
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY  40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Janelle MacDonald

In today's where are they now segment Janelle MacDonald joined Dawne to talk about her work with American Senior Communities with their Focus on Health segments that air on WAVE 3 News. 

Happy Balls 

Handmade Kentucky Bourbon Candy
Made with 9-Year-Old Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon
Order yours today at GetHappyBalls.com or by calling (502) 637-2227

