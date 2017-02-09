February 8, 2017

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:

Dollywood Theme Park

Lumberjack Adventure Show

Dixie Stampede

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Titanic

Country Tonite Theatre

Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...



Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to

WAVE 3 News

My Pigeon Forge Contest

725 S. Floyd Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com

Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line

The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Janelle MacDonald

In today's where are they now segment Janelle MacDonald joined Dawne to talk about her work with American Senior Communities with their Focus on Health segments that air on WAVE 3 News.

Happy Balls

Handmade Kentucky Bourbon Candy

Made with 9-Year-Old Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon

Order yours today at GetHappyBalls.com or by calling (502) 637-2227

