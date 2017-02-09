2 children, ages 1 and 3, killed in Meade Co. car crash

The accident happened Wednesday night in Brandenburg. (Source: Raycom News Network)

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - Two young children were killed Wednesday night in Meade County.

Trooper Jeff Gregory with Kentucky State Police said the victims were one and three years old.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at Midway and Sirocco Roads in Brandenburg about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

