Priest convicted of inappropriate touching sentenced

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville priest has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison after being convicted on a sexual abuse charge.

Fr. Joseph Hemmerle was director and camp counselor for Camp Tall Trees in Meade County for 30 years. In November, Hemmerle was acquitted on one charge of engaging in a sexual act but was found guilty on a count of inappropriate touching.

The sentence given was the recommendation of the jury.

The sexual abuse allegation Hemmerle was convicted of was brought in 2001 by Michael Norris. No charges were filed against Hemmerle then, but he was reassigned after an internal investigation bu the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Hemmerle is still facing seven charges from allegations in 2014. That trial is scheduled to start in April.

