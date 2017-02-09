2nd arrest made in violent Portland neighborhood assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another person has been arrested for his involvement in an incident that has left a woman clinging to life.

Evert B. Baker, 40, of Louisville, was February 9 on charges of assault and wanton endangerment.

RELATED STORY

+ Woman near death after object thrown at moving car

After waiving his Miranda Rights, Louisville Metro police said Baker admitted that he and others were involved in an altercation that resulted in a woman being critically injured.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. February 7 in the 100 block of N. 38th Street. The victim was hit in the head by an object thrown into the car she was in. Doctors told LMPD detectives the woman is not expected to survive her injury and if she does will be in a coma for the rest of her life.

MORE FROM WAVE3,COM

+ Priest convicted of inappropriate touching sentenced

+ 2 children, ages 1 and 3, killed in Meade Co. car crash

+ Shooting victim shows up at Louisville gas station

Another suspect, Amber F. Jewell, 22, of Louisville, was arrested about four hours after the woman was hurt. She is facing the same charges as Baker.

Detectives said the actions of Jewell and Baker placed two other people in the car in danger of being injured.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.