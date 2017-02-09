Life without parole sentence for Harrison Co. double murder susp - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Life without parole sentence for Harrison Co. double murder suspect

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Kevin Schuler (Source: Floyd County Jail) Kevin Schuler (Source: Floyd County Jail)
Asenath Arnold and Gary Henderson (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) Asenath Arnold and Gary Henderson (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)
Austin Scott (Source: Floyd County Jail) Austin Scott (Source: Floyd County Jail)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The second man involved in a Harrison County, IN double murder will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Kevin Schuler sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and an additional 65 years after pleading guilty to the murders of Asenath Arnold, 57, and Gary Henderson, 70, 

The couple was found dead on August 3, 2013 in their home. Henderson has been stabbed; Arnold was beaten to death. Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said the murders of Arnold and Henderson were likely the result of a burglary gone wrong.

The other suspect, Austin Scott, pleaded guilty to murder and felony murder in exchange for a life without parole sentence.

