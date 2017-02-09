Life without parole sentence for Harrison Co. double murder suspect

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The second man involved in a Harrison County, IN double murder will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Kevin Schuler sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and an additional 65 years after pleading guilty to the murders of Asenath Arnold, 57, and Gary Henderson, 70,

The couple was found dead on August 3, 2013 in their home. Henderson has been stabbed; Arnold was beaten to death. Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said the murders of Arnold and Henderson were likely the result of a burglary gone wrong.

The other suspect, Austin Scott, pleaded guilty to murder and felony murder in exchange for a life without parole sentence.

