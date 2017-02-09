Kentucky Kingdom to hold job fair, hiring 1,400 workers

Jobs are available in all departments. (Source: Kentucky Kingdom)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is looking to fill 1,400 seasonal positions this summer.

Interested parties can attend a job fair Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel's Cornett Ballroom, located at 830 Phillips Lane in Louisville. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The amusement park is seeking highly-motivated people who enjoy working as a team to serve the public in its many departments, including Rides, Food Service, Aquatics, Retail, Games, Park Services, Guest Services, Horticulture, Warehouse, Public Safety, and Health Services.

For starting positions, Kentucky Kingdom pays seasonal team members $8 to $13 per hour, depending on the assignment. For returning team members, some of whom are entering their fourth season with the park, the pay is up to $15 per hour, depending on the position.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ CONCERTS: Coming soon to WAVE Country

+ SLIDESHOW: This week's adorable, adoptable pets from KHS

+ MED SPA DISASTERS: Images of procedures gone horribly wrong

Benefits include free admission to the park during non-work hours, opportunities to receive complimentary admission tickets for friends and family, discounts on food and merchandise, and participation in exclusive team member activities.

This year, the park has added a limited number of positions for 15-year-olds. Some positions in departments like Rides and Public Safety are open only to individuals who are 18 or older.

Persons can apply at kentuckykingdom.com.

The park opens on weekends beginning April 29. Hurricane Bay opens Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.