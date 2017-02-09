1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Hurstbourne Pkwy.; woman flees scene

This is one of the vehicles involved in the crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The crash happened at Hurstbourne Parkway and Westport Road. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash at Hurstbourne Parkway and Westport Road.

A second person was rushed to a hospital, a MetroSafe dispatcher said.

A woman left the scene of the crash, the dispatcher said. It was not immediately clear whether she was a driver or a passenger in one of the vehicles.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Children, ages 1 and 3, killed in car crash

+ Multiple wrecks cause traffic trouble for drivers

+ 2nd arrest made in violent assault

The crash was reported at 1:10 p.m., a MetroSafe supervisor said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.