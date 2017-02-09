UPDATE: 1 found dead in vehicle in traffic following overdose

This is one of the vehicles involved in the crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The crash happened in the 9700 block of Westport Road near Hurstbourne Parkway. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was found dead of a drug overdose and another person was hospitalized following a traffic incident near the intersection of Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.

>> LIST: County-by-county drug OD deaths in KY

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the death was due to a drug overdose. That person's name has not been released.

A MetroSafe dispatcher confirmed that a second person from that vehicle was taken to a hospital. That person's name and condition were not immediately available.

MetroSafe also said a woman left the scene of the incident, but Mitchell couldn't confirm that. He said the truck that the two people were in rolled into the back of an SUV, but neither vehicle sustained any damage, so it's not being classified as a traffic fatality or even a crash.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Children, ages 1 and 3, killed in car crash

+ Multiple wrecks cause traffic trouble for drivers

+ 2nd arrest made in violent assault

The crash was reported at 1:10 p.m., a MetroSafe supervisor said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new details become available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.