2 winning Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball tickets worth $225,000 each sold

Cash Ball 225 is played only in Kentucky (Source: Kentucky Lottery)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two winning tickets worth $225,000 each were sold in Wednesday night's Cash Ball 225 drawing, the Kentucky Lottery announced.

The tickets were purchased at Taylorsville Country Mart on Taylorsville Road in Taylorsville and the Kroger on Main Street in London, Kentucky.

Each retailer will receive $2,250 for selling the winning tickets.

The Taylorsville winner has come forward, but declined to be identified. The London winner has yet to claim the prize. They are the first winners since the Cash Ball game become Cash Ball 225 on Jan. 8 and the top prize increased to $225,000.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 9 drawing were 1-16-22-29 and the Cash Ball was 5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.