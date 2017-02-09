UPDATE: Traveling nurse from WV reported missing in Louisville found

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPDATE: Glenda Hawley has been found. She was determined to be alive and well by the FBI working with LMPD according to a statement from the Missing Pieces Network.

Authorities are seeking information that will help them locate a West Virginia woman who was last seen in Louisville more than a week ago.

Glenda Hawley, of Charleston, WV, is a traveling registered nurse who was working in Louisville. She was reported missing by her employer after not showing up for work.

Hawley was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 walking to her car - a white Lexus ES350 with West Virginia plate SQ037428 - after leaving Wild Rita's restaurant at the corner of Market and Jackson Streets.

If you have seen Hawley or her car, call the LMPD Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the tip line are anonymous.

