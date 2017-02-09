Bullitt Co. cheer team hopes to bring cheerleading to 2020 Olympics

Two young children were killed Wednesday night in a car crash in Meade County.More >>
A donation from local businessman John Schnatter capped off the Zoo's Leadership Capital Campaign. The Schantter Family donated $1 million to the Louisville Zoo, which will go towards building a new snow leopard exhibit to bear his name.More >>
The Eastside Middle School cheer team in Mt. Washington is going to be busy over the next couple of months. They're heading to Orlando for a big competition, but this team is hoping their performance will have an even greater impact for the sport of cheerleading.More >>
A pursuit that started near Central Park has ended, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
The high-tech improvements are continuing at Louisville Slugger FieldMore >>
