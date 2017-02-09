Person found dead of overdose inside local Rally's restroom

A person was found dead of an overdose Thursday afternoon at a local Rally's restaurant. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was found dead inside a local fast-food restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Workers at the Rally's restaurant at 18th and Hill streets found the person dead in one of the restrooms there at about 1:30 p.m.

The supervisor said the coroner was en route to that scene from another overdose case in which a driver was found dead inside a vehicle in traffic on Westport Road a short time earlier.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

