Louisville Slugger Field gets more high-tech improvements

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More technology improvements are coming to Louisville Slugger Field.

In addition to the new scoreboard announced in January, the stadium will be working with Daktronics to get a high-definition video board and sound system. The video display will be in left-center field, and will features a 13HD pixel layout.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville Bats get new scoreboard

The new video board will be 29 feet tall and 45.5 feet wide, according to a release send out by the Louisville Bats. The board will enhance in-game content such as live video and replay, and will also have the capability to divide into multiple zones to show additional content, statistics and sponsorship.

"We are excited about this upgrade to Louisville Slugger Field that will bring Bats fans the latest in LED technology and a high-definition video to our Pepsi Vision video board," Bats Vice President of Stadium Operations Scott Shoemaker said. "We are also thrilled to be partnering with Daktronics to upgrade our sound system throughout the stadium. We can't wait for the 2017 season to begin to see all these enhancements in action and the enhanced fan experiences they will bring."

Slugger Field will be getting a custom audio system, which will feature new speakers and subwoofers throughout.

