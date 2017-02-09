WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 9, 2017: House Overreach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Critical issues, like an $80 billion shortfall now in Kentucky's pension system, according to the Governor, need to be addressed by Kentucky legislators. They have made some progress on this challenge, but clearly not nearly enough, and we applaud the Governor's ask for a special session to vote on a tax reform plan that will address the state's pension funding problem.

We don't applaud legislation introduced in the House regarding how Louisville conducts business. The bill would give the Governor power to appoint a new mayor if the mayor dies, resigns, or is removed from office. Metro Council handles that now and is quite capable of handling it in the future.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

The bill would also limit the mayor to two terms instead of three, beginning in 2019. The people of Louisville, who overwhelmingly supported a three-term limit, are quite capable of determining what is best.

Kentucky legislators have enormous issues to address, and this is not one of them. Local governments are more than capable of making the determination for what is best for them and their constituents.

The Governor has important matters to help find solutions for and determining who should be the mayor if not one of them.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.