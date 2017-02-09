LMPD Pursuit ends after assailant leaves car - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD Pursuit ends after assailant leaves car

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pursuit that started near Central Park has ended, Metrosafe confirms.

The car chase started at 4th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
UPDATE: 1 found dead in vehicle in traffic following overdose
Person found dead of overdose inside local Rally's restroom
Priest convicted of inappropriate touching sentenced

It ended in the 1200 block of Brashear Court, near the Parkway Place housing area, after the suspect got out of the vehicle police were following.

WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly