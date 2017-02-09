Papa John donates $1 million to Louisville Zoo

The donation from the Schnatter family will go towards building a new Snow Leopard exhibit. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A donation from local businessman John Schnatter capped off the Zoo's Leadership Capital Campaign.

The Schantter Family donated $1 million to the Louisville Zoo, which exceeded the Zoo's Leadership Campaign goal of $10,4 million, and put its total raised over $11 million, according to a statement from zoo.

The gift will help the zoo finish its new snow leopard exhibit, and build a new education plaza.

“On behalf of The John H. Schnatter Family Foundation, Annette and I are honored to be a part of the Leadership Capital Campaign reaching its goal,” Schnatter said. “The Louisville Zoo is a special place for our family and many other families in this community. Our hope is that this gift will ensure the Louisville Zoo is here for future generations to learn from and enjoy.”

The new exhibit will feature the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation Plaza at Leopard Leap.

The education plaza at the snow leopard exhibit will include games, a snow leopard sculpture, and an immersion into the Himalayan culture

