2 children killed in Wednesday night crash

Two children were killed in a crash in Meade County, and their mother is fighting for her life at UofL Hospital. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - Two young children were killed Wednesday night in a car crash in Meade County.

Trooper Jeff Gregory with Kentucky State Police said Randi Copher, 30, of Cloverport, was driving south on Midway Road when, for unknown reasons, her car went into a spin, crossed the center line and collided with an SUV headed in the opposite direction. It was driven by Brenton K. Ross, 37, of Brandenburg.

A one-year-old child in Copher's vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Copher and her three-year-old passenger were taken to Harrison County Hospital in Corydon where the child was pronounced dead. Copher was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition is listed as stable.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: 2 children, ages 1 and 3, killed in Meade Co. car crash

Trooper Gregory said KSP worked Wednesday evening to recreate the scene of the crash, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation. He also added it was a heartbreaking scene for many first responders.

“We go and try to make things better, but whenever you get there and realize there's a small child or children severely hurt or deceased in this case it's pretty tough," Gregory said.

WATCH: Sharon Yoo's report here.

Gregory clarified that the two children were properly riding in car seats, but the impact from the crash was too strong for them to endure.

“A lot of times those side impacts, whether you’re restrained the right way or not, it can be devastating and that's the case here," Gregory said.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Priest convicted of inappropriate touching sentenced

+ WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 9, 2017: House Overreach

+ Papa John donates $1 million to Louisville Zoo

Ross, the man who was driving the truck was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gregory said it would take KSP at least a few weeks to pinpoint the cause of the crash. Both Copher and Ross participated in a toxicology test.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.