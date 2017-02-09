Sherry Ballard to work with national production company in daughter, husband's cases

Nelson County residents have been showing their support for the Ballards with signs. (Source: Family friend)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Her daughter is missing, her husband is dead. Now, Sherry Ballard will tell her story to a national TV audience as she searches for answers.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

Ballard is the mother of missing Bardstown mom of five Crystal Rogers, and the widow of Tommy Ballard, who was mysteriously killed in November.

The grieving widow wants more eyes on the investigations in hopes of solving them.

Ballard just agreed to tell her story to the production company that she asked us not to name. That company confirmed it will be shooting with Ballard in Bardstown. It's a compelling story, so it's not surprising Ballard has been approached to tell it. She said she believes it's what she needs to do to get answers for her husband and her daughter.

"I feel like it's just going to go away if I don't keep pushing," Ballard told WAVE 3 News on Thursday. "That's why I think I need some kind of national

recognition. I'm just hoping that we'll get more people in here and we'll get more help.

"I'm hanging in there," added the grief-stricken Ballard, who's approaching the three-month mark of losing her rock, her husband Tommy. "I just get up and take it day by day."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Christmas parade float dedicated to Ballard family

+ Tommy Ballard never stopped searching for missing daughter

+ Nelson County residents showing support for grieving Ballards

The national company that produces crime stories approached her.

"They did tell me it would not just be a little interview,” Ballard said. "It will be like an hour-long show."

Ballard said she believes it's what her daughter and husband would want, that it certainly can't hurt. The mystery surrounding Rogers' disappearance dates back to July 2015, when she was last seen on the family farm of her boyfriend Brooks Houck. He was named a suspect, and his brother Nick Houck was fired from the Bardstown Police Department a short time later. The Houck family farm was searched by investigators who believed a crime may have happened there.

Tommy Ballard continued to be vocal about his daughter's disappearance and was mysteriously shot in the chest while hunting on his own property in November 2016. Ballard said she believes her husband was being followed and was murdered.

WATCH: Connie Leonard's report here.

"It's hard for me to think there's nobody that didn't see anything," she said. "They may think it's nothing but it could be huge to us, so I'll do what I have to."

Ballard said her family and the community support keep her going.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.