Man charged in death of homeless man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with murder following the assault and death of a homeless man in late 2016.

Reginald Carr is facing one count of murder, he was arrested Thursday Feb 9.

His arrest comes two months after he allegedly beat 65-year-old David Bray, a transient,. Bray died ten days later due to complications from those injuries.

Louisville Metro Police said officers found Bray after they were dispatched to the intersection of Algonquin and Rodman Street Nov. 21 on a report of an assault. Bray was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. He died there Dec. 1.

