Crash involving fire truck closes part of Bardstown Road

A fire truck was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle, sending one person to an area hospital. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving a fire truck has shut down part of Bardstown Road, Metrosafe has confirmed.

The crash took place in the 5200 block of Bardstown Road, in the Fern Creek area, shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The fire truck was responding to a house fire in the area when it crashed. WAVE 3 News' Kasey Cunningham reported that a woman told her that her husband was involved in the accident. She said her husband was ordered to turn around because of the fire, and when he did, that's when his car and the fire truck collided. He was taken to an area hospital, but his name and condition were not immediately available.

Cunningham also reported that fire crews from Jeffersontown, Highview, Fern Creek and Louisville were at the scene.

Other than the injured motorist, there were no injuries reported from the house fire.

WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

