Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.

1. A Near-drowning victim in prospect meets the 'angel' who saved him.

2. LMPD Officers hoop with kids in Beecher Terrace.

3. A local horse trainer earns thousands to rebuild after devastating fire.

4. Millions of Americans will be treated to a celestial triple-header Friday night and early Saturday morning.

5. New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has made 375,000 public domain artworks available online for free use to anyone.

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.