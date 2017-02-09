A rendering of the planned addition in the north end zone of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (Source: University of Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and the Howard Schnellenberger Complex will be ready in 2018, according to Louisville Athletics.

The project was originally scheduled for completion during the 2019 football season, but due to donations from fans and several major gifts, that deadline has now been pushed up to 2018.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion ahead of schedule

The project is set to cost $63 million, and large donations from Pepsi, the Kueber family and a recent $5 million pledge by Norton Healthcare have helped with a large part of that.

"We are extremely appreciative for Norton Healthcare’s generous gift to allow this project to forge ahead," Tom Jurich, UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics said. "They have always been a tremendous partner for our department, and this major gift certainly strengthens their commitment. The project is moving along steadily, and I’m very grateful for everyone who has contributed to the future of this program. Their gifts have enabled us to move up the completion date.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Three Cards Set to Return on Saturday

+ UofL football player facing weapons charge suspended from team

+ UofL's Adel, Mathiang suspended for Virginia game

Within one year, fans and supporters donated approximately $47 million towards the project.

The renovation will include closing in the bowl and adding 10,000 new seats, as well as suites. There will also be interior renovations to the Schnellenberger Complex, including improved coaches offices and the team weight room and conditioning center.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.