Fire destroys homes of 12+ residents in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A two-alarm fire destroyed the homes of more than a dozen people in the Beechmont neighborhood.

The fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Bluegrass Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Fire & Rescue spokesman Capt. Sal Melendez said the fire started in the basement of the complex. When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the basement and the first floor.

It took approximately 50 firefighters about an hour and half to put out the fire.

One firefighter suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Melendez said the building is considered structurally unsafe.

The Red Cross has been called to assist those who lost their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

