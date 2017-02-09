5 questions with the owner of Cellar Door Chocolates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday. One of the most popular gifts is chocolate, after a card and dinner.



Of course, not all chocolate is created equally. Fortunately for those of us in WAVE Country, we have some excellent local chocolatiers. This includes Cellar Door Chocolates, owned by Erika Chavez-Graziano. She makes her chocolates in the Butchertown Market. She will be expanding their production facility in March and will have 8,000 square feet.



You’ll find her chocolate all over Louisville, but they are now also in other parts of the country.



Here are my five questions with Erika of Cellar Door Chocolates.



1) How did you get the idea to start Cellar Door Chocolates?

I basically didn't want to finish my thesis. My academic advisor suggested that I "do something with my chocolates!"



2) How did you get the funding?

Because I started out renting other business's kitchens and focusing 100 percent on wholesale clients; I didn't need funding in the beginning. I now have two silent investors.



3) What’s your most popular product?

Hands down the sea salt Caramels! We use Bourbon Barrel Smoked Sea Salt.



4) What are your plans for 2017? Anything new you are working on?

We have a new partnership with Churchill - details will be announced in March. Our kiosk is getting a facelift this summer! I'm very excited about both of those things!



5) Since you already make chocolate, what do you hope to get for Valentine’s Day?

I really hope to get to bed early!

Previous installments

+ The owners of Hi-Five Doughnuts

+ Founder of Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey

+ Owner of St. Matthews CycleBar

+ Founder of Lou Year’s Eve

+ Party planner extraordinaire Lauren Chitwood

+ Linkin’ Bridge

+ SuperChefs owner Darnell Ferguson

+ Louisville Slugger spokesman Rick Redman

+ UofL Planetarium Director

+ Robert Curran of Louisville Ballet

+ Founder of Frogglez

+ Owner of LIFEbar

+ Owners of new SET at Theatre Square restaurant

+ PR firm owner Bob Gunnell

+ Abbey Road on the River promoter Gary Jacob

+ S. Brandon Coan

+ Campbell Brown

+ Donna Barton Brothers

+ Wayne Hettinger

+ Milliner Kenzie Kapp

+ The owner of MexA Steak Tacos

+ The owners of Louisville’s Drybar

+ Local entrepreneur Junior Bridgeman

+ Author Emily Bingham

+ PurseKeyper co-rounder Dana Robinson

+ Chef, restaurateur John Varanese

+ Wicked Sheets Founder Alli Truttmann

+ Lilly's Chef Kathy Cary

+ Speed Museum Director Ghislain d’Humieres

+ Miss Kentucky USA Kyle Hornback



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.