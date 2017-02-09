Overdosing behind the wheel leaves more drivers at risk

The crash happened in the 9700 block of Westport Road near Hurstbourne Parkway. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many people are often on the road, running errands or going to work, not giving much thought to other drivers.

"You never know what the people around you are doing," Louisville Metro Emergency Services Major Chris Lokits said.

A frightening problem behind the wheel is growing. It’s called drugged driving. Drivers are getting high on heroin, then getting behind the wheel.

"An overdose can happen at any time or any location," EMS spokesman Mitchell Burmeister said during a press conference Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, a driver crashed into another car while overdosing on Westport Road at Hurstbourne Parkway. Police found the passenger already dead from drugs.

This scenario is not uncommon. WAVE 3 News found cases in Cincinnati, North Carolina, Indianapolis and Texas of people overdosing while on the road.

"They get in their car, they use it, they OD, they crash, then we get involved," Sgt. Michael Hudepohl, of Cincinnati police, said.

Another video from Fort Thomas, Kentucky captured the moment when a 7-month-old baby was thrown from the car on a highway. The driver was high on heroin.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving reports 4,000 drivers are killed every year with drugs in their system.

Do a quick search online and you will find several videos of people near death, overdosing in the driver seat.

"Someone could be out there on the road under the influence of a drug that could cause them to be unconscious without a whole lot of warning to them," Lokits said.

The driver of the vehicle who crashed on Westport Road Thursday received a dose of Narcan and was taken to an area hospital. A third person was in the car but made a run for it before being found by police.

