Bardstown Explorer program shut down, members to consult chief

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Members of the Bardstown Police Explorers Program said they will meet with the police chief on Friday to find out why the program was suddenly shut down.

The Explorers were given the news Tuesday, but said they were not given a reason why.

The program prepares young people ages 14 to 21 for a career in law enforcement.

