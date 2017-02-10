JCPS staff, students fight back after Bevin calls district a 'disaster'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Jefferson County Public School educators are fighting back after Governor Matt Bevin called the district a “disaster.”

Bevin made the statement Wednesday when he was a guest on NewsRadio 840's Leland Conway Show. It's a statement that sparked hundreds of tweets.

"It's an absolute, unmitigated mess,” Bevin said of the district. “They have more failing schools than the entire rest of the state combined.”



“I think it sends a very poor message to our students when he tells 100,000 students and 10,000 plus employees that they are a disaster,” Marion C. Moore High School principal Rob Fulk said.

Fulk is one of dozens of principals, parents and teachers fighting against the governor's words.



They're using the hashtag #NotADisaster detailing JCPS success stories and other classroom achievements.



“As a private citizen and as an educator I have an issue being that critical of our school system without having set foot in it,” Fulk said.



A district spokesperson confirmed the Governor has not visited any Jefferson County Public Schools. While on the radio show, Bevin also criticized cross-county busing, which is controversial in Jefferson County, and the amount of schools that don't meet state standards.



While Fulk admits the district needs improvement, he said the governor is missing the major student achievement happening in Jefferson County. But he has a standing invite from Moore High School.



“Come out and say hi to us. Let us be part of the solution,” Fulk said.

