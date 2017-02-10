Utica votes to suspend, reorganize reserve officer program

BY DANIELLE GRADY

News and Tribune

UTICA, IN (News and Tribune) - Utica Police Department’s reserve officer program was suspended at its town council meeting Thursday night with intentions to reorganize it, but the decision has temporarily left the town with only a town marshal, chief deputy and one reserve officer who was exempt from the council’s ruling.

Six of Utica’s reserve officers (all but William Clark) are required to turn in their “Utica-issued” property, including vehicles, keys, weapons, by noon Friday, per an ordinance that was approved unanimously by the town’s council.

The decision was made after town council members expressed concern that officers were doing things that put the town at risk of a lawsuit, including profiling during traffic stops.

The town council plans to reorganize the reserve officer program in order to make it more accountable. Their ruling will require a hiring process that will allow up to two members of the town council to sit in on interviews of applicants with the council’s attorney and Town Marshal Eric Balingit. Applicants will also be required to present references and agree to undergo background checks.

Town council members claimed that Balingit has not been presenting them with the paperwork he needed to hire officers, including applications and evidence of background checks.

The town council also still needs to vote on how to start the application process for reserve officers, as well as on how many reserve officers will be allowed under the new program.

The reorganization might take the town a month to complete, said Dan Moore, town council attorney.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department has agreed to help patrol Utica through the end of February, Moore said.

Former reserve officers will be able to reapply for their positions.

“This is all pretty positive I think,” Moore said about the rulings the town council made.

But Mickey Weber, an attorney representing Balingit, contends that the town council’s actions were illegal.

Citing Utica Police Department’s standard operation procedures, Weber said the town council should give reserve officers written notice of what they’ve done wrong to lose their positions, as well as the right to legal counsel and a hearing.

At the meeting Moore denied that that was correct, saying he and Weber did not see eye to eye on the matter.

Weber said he was undecided on whether he was going to further pursue the legality of the town’s actions.

The town council also voted to clarify the town marshal’s job duties, including working 20 hours per week in Utica, writing work and service reports for himself, training reserve officers (particularly with regards to stopping vehicles) and recording activity concerning the permitting and regulation of overweight trucks that may use or damage Utica streets. The service reports, training and reporting of trucks are also all required to be reported to the town council.

That ordinance was passed with a promise to Weber that some of the language was to be reworded. Weber said he was unsure if he would continue to cooperate with the town council on that, due to being unaware until the meeting began that the council would be voting on reorganizing the police department.