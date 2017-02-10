Durr scores 30 to lead #12 UofL to 88-70 win at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 30 points and No. 12 Louisville used a 30-point fourth quarter to pull away from Virginia Tech 88-70 on Thursday night.
Durr made four 3-pointers, her 30th straight game with a 3-pointer, the longest active streak in the ACC. Her career scoring high is 36 points.
Mariya Moore added three 3-pointers, 17 points and 11 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Sam Fuehring got 11 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (21-6, 8-4), who shot 58 percent in snapping a two-game losing streak
Chanette Hicks scored 19 points and Sidney Cook 18 to lead the Hokies (16-8, 3-8), who have lost seven straight. Hicks made seven steals for 98 this season, breaking the sophomore's own single-season record she set last year.
The game was tied early in the fourth quarter when Louisville scored the next 11 points in a 17-4 run to go up by double figures for good.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
