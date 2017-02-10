Body found near overpass in the Portland neighborhood

The fire was reported near the intersection of 22nd Street and Northwestern Parkway at 1:10 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A death investigation is underway in Louisville after a body was found near an interstate overpass in the Portland neighborhood.

Police and fire crews were called to the intersection of 22nd Street and Northwestern Parkway at 1:10 a.m. Friday on a report of a fire, according to MetroSafe.

The body was found after the fire was put out.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android



The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the victim’s death is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.