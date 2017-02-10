Body found near overpass in the Portland neighborhood

Some members of the Clarksville Town Council voted to allow weapons at their regular meetings.More >>
Some members of the Clarksville Town Council voted to allow weapons at their regular meetings.More >>
An Indiana Department of Natural Resources Officer and his K-9 partner had their portraits taken, and produced some pretty adorable outtakes.More >>
An Indiana Department of Natural Resources Officer and his K-9 partner had their portraits taken, and produced some pretty adorable outtakes.More >>
The body was found inside the truck in the 9700 block of Westport Road around 1:10 p.m. February 9 after the pickup bumped into an SUV.More >>
The body was found inside the truck in the 9700 block of Westport Road around 1:10 p.m. February 9 after the pickup bumped into an SUV.More >>
A performer at the 92nd annual Kosair Shrine Circus suffered a broken ankle after she fell from a performance.More >>
A performer at the 92nd annual Kosair Shrine Circus suffered a broken ankle after she fell from a performance.More >>
There are many proposals to take back our streets. Some feel an answer to reducing crime is getting children involved in an organization with structured activities and male role models. The Neighborhood House in the Portland area offers just that.More >>
There are many proposals to take back our streets. Some feel an answer to reducing crime is getting children involved in an organization with structured activities and male role models. The Neighborhood House in the Portland area offers just that.More >>