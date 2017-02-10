House vote looms after Senate passes religious expression bill

Minority Whip Julian Carroll (D) argued Friday that the Bible is the source of his values. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill allowing religious expression in schools.

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

The measure passed by a whopping 31-3 margin. The three votes against it came from Jefferson County, WAVE 3 News' William Joy reported.

The hot-button issue is the only order of the day.

Supporters argued the bill reinforces rights that students are supposed to have already. Critics said it muddies the water in the line between church and state. Similar variations of the measure have passed the Senate before, but always failed in the previously Democrat-controlled House. The November election gave Republicans control of the state House for the first time in nearly a century.

Minority Whip Julian Carroll (D) said the Bible is the source of his values, and the state needs to instill those values in its students. But another Democrat, Sen. Reginald Thomas, questioned why the bill, if it's about religious expression, mentions the Bible but not the Quran.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Aerialist injured in circus fall at Broadbent Arena

+ JCPS, students react to Bevin's 'disaster' jab

+ Overdoses behind the wheel leaves other drivers at risk

The bill would allow religious messages on students' clothing, the same rights for religious clubs as secular ones and teaching of the Bible as long as teachers don't preach or pray.

The bill will now go to the state House for final approval.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.