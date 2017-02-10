Aerialist injured in fall during Kosair Shrine Circus performance

The performer is expected to make a full recovery. (Source: Kosair Shrine Circus)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A performer at the 92nd annual Kosair Shrine Circus suffered injuries, including a possible broken ankle, in a fall during Thursday night's show.

A news release from the circus says the injured performer is one of the aerialists who work suspended from a rope.

The woman is undergoing tests, but it has been confirmed she did not suffer a head injury, the release states.

"We are receiving updates, and it appears the aerialist will make a full recovery," Kosair Shrine Circus Assistant Chairman Shawn Warren said. "There are no changes to the scheduled circus performances."

The circus runs through Sunday, Feb. 12 at Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

