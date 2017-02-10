Woman hit in head with object thrown into moving car dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who was gravely injured when she was hit in the head by an object thrown into the car in which she was riding has died.

Amber F. Jewell, 22, and Evert B. Baker, 40, are charged with assault and wanton endangerment in connection to the attack. Those charges are expected to be upgraded now that the victim has passed away.

The incident happened in the 100 block of North 38th Street late on the night of Feb. 7.



PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 2nd arrest made in violent assault

+ Woman gravely injured when object thrown into moving car

Jewell and Baker's arrest reports stated the victim likely would die or remain in a permanent coma.

During Baker's court appearance Friday morning, prosecutors said the victim had, in fact, died, and they asked a judge to raise Baker's bond. The judge complied, raising Baker's bond from $10,000 to $100,000.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

The judge also ordered Baker and Jewell to appear in court Feb. 20.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.