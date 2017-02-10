Robbery leads to shooting, suspect charged

Bradshaw was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, and robbery. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A botched sale led to a Louisville man shooting a woman in the buttocks.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Johntae Bradshaw on Thursday. Bradshaw was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, and robbery.

Bradshaw and several others tried to buy several items with fake money. During the transaction, Bradshaw pulled out a gun according to LMPD.

As the victims tried to drive off, Bradshaw fired several shots.

One of those shots hit a woman in the buttocks.

