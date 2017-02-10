Louisville to host 2020 meeting for trade show industry

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A trade show for the trade show industry has chosen Louisville to host its event.

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) will bring 2,500 exhibition organizers and suppliers together in December 2020.

The event, Expo! Expo!, is the IAEE's annual meeting and convention and will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The Omni Louisville, scheduled to open in 2018, and the Louisville Marriott Downtown will serve as host hotels.

Expo! Expo! is expected to have a $2.5 million economic impact for Louisville.

