WATCH LIVE @ Noon: News conference about lawsuit in Charlestown, IN property rights case

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At Noon, residents of Pleasant Ridge neighborhood in Charlestown, IN and lawyers from the Institute for Justice hold a news conference about the resident's lawsuit against the city of Charlestown. The suit says the city is trying to force residents to sell their homes to a private real estate developer. Watch the news conference on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP