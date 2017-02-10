KY Department of Revenue processes refunds earlier than expected

Kentuckians may be getting their refunds sooner rather than later. (Source: Raycom News Network)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentuckians who have submitted their individual tax returns will not have to wait long for their refunds.

Kentucky Department of Revenue's tax return testing and processing was completed earlier than planned. The completion means refund checks are currently being processed, a week before the initial February 15th date.

"The Kentucky Department of Revenue’s number one priority is our commitment to providing our taxpayers with an efficient, safe and cost-effective method of filing tax returns," Department of Revenue Commissioner Daniel P. Bork said. "Our team has worked tirelessly to get all of our processes updated and fine-tuned. This is a product of that great planning and preparation work."

Department leaders said taxpayers filing electronically helped speed along the process.

"Electronic filing is more efficient and reduces costs for all involved," Commissioner Bork said. "Faster processing leads to quicker refunds and happier clients and taxpayers. We are pleased that many taxpayers are using this preferred option and seeing the benefits."

Electronic returns are usually processed within two to three weeks for those who choose direct deposits. Checks take an extra week.

Paper filed returns can take up to eight to twelve weeks to be processed.

