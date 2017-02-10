SLIDESHOW: Best and worst states for singles - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Best and worst states for singles

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Lisa L. Weidmeier on flickr.com) (Source: Lisa L. Weidmeier on flickr.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked the best and worst states for singles.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the complete list.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly