Old Louisville apartment building damaged by fire

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
No injuries were reported. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News) No injuries were reported. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters were quickly able to control a fire at a building in Old Louisville.

The fire was reported in the 1400 block of S. 2nd Street, just north of Hill Street, at 1:05 p.m.

Damage to the building, which houses a number of apartments, appears to be in the rear of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

